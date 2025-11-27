Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) Stock Price

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sila Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE:SILA opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of -0.04. Sila Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48.

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Sila Realty Trust had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $49.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.73 million. Analysts expect that Sila Realty Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sila Realty Trust by 90.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

