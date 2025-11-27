Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Stock Price

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

ATD has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.75.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$75.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$72.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$71.54. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$65.95 and a 52-week high of C$83.73. The stock has a market cap of C$71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.31.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.05. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0410959 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals.

