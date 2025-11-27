Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.37 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 51.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $201,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,151 shares in the company, valued at $825,279.67. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $730,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,797. This trade represents a 45.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.2%

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $147.36 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $148.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.97 and its 200 day moving average is $120.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 113.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

