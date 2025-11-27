Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,290,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,171,533,000 after purchasing an additional 257,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,089,000 after buying an additional 71,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,265,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,944,000 after purchasing an additional 136,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Biogen by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,706,000 after buying an additional 161,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 153.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,258,000 after acquiring an additional 829,150 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $181.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.38. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $185.17.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $69,045.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,850.60. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Biogen from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on Biogen from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Biogen from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.96.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

