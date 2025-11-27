Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $181.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.73 and a 52 week high of $239.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.06). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 38.78%.The company had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

