Boston Partners Sells 11,577 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,577 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.14% of Corteva worth $68,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Curat Global LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curat Global LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Corteva by 132.2% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 61.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 price target on Corteva in a research report on Monday, September 15th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Corteva from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Corteva from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTVA opened at $66.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 9.19%.The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Corteva’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

