Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.51 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Xylem by 11.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Xylem by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,499,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,183,000 after buying an additional 663,191 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,361,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Xylem by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $160.00 price objective on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $141.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $154.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.18 and a 200-day moving average of $137.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 41.13%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $251,838.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,862.50. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,459. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

