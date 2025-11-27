Top Fintech Stocks Worth Watching – November 25th

Rocket Companies, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, and Jiayin Group are the three Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of companies that develop or deploy technology to deliver or improve financial services—examples include digital payments, online lending, neobanks, robo-advisors, and blockchain-related platforms. To investors, they often represent growth-oriented but volatile opportunities influenced by user adoption, transaction volume, competitive dynamics and regulatory risk, so evaluation combines tech metrics (e.g., active users, payment throughput) with traditional financial indicators. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KSPI

Jiayin Group (JFIN)

Jiayin Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JFIN

See Also