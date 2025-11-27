CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 1,882 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF $IWL

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 144.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 58,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWL opened at $170.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $118.75 and a 1 year high of $172.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.44 and its 200 day moving average is $158.59.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

