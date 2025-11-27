CreativeOne Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Welltower Inc. $WELL

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $762,204,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 41.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,923,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,384 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,289,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,562 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 55.6% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,013,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,293 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 65.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,648,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,507 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a $203.00 target price on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.93.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $206.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.42. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $207.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a PE ratio of 142.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.14%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

