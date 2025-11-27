CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 454 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cencora during the second quarter worth $61,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 712.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on COR. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,398,792. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 46,640 shares of company stock worth $14,099,338 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:COR opened at $368.64 on Thursday. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $223.92 and a one year high of $377.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.37.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

