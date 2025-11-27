CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Longview Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

