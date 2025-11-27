CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 3,299 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF $PFFD

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 226.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3,442.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 718.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.12. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $20.53.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.