DNB Asset Management AS Invests $183,000 in ZenaTech, Inc. $ZENA

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZenaTech during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZENA has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded ZenaTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ZenaTech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZenaTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

ZenaTech Stock Up 11.7%

NASDAQ ZENA opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48. ZenaTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 million and a P/E ratio of -9.03.

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 million.

ZenaTech Profile

ZenaTech, Inc, an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety.

