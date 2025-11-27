DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 5,561 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. $BHVN

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Biohaven by 53.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 84,800.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 62.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven from $54.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Biohaven Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE BHVN opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $47.75.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.27. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO George C. Clark purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $144,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,400. This trade represents a 566.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,195,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,964,562.50. This trade represents a 126.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,416,999 shares of company stock worth $33,144,833 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.