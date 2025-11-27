57,861 Shares in Simplify Barrier Income ETF $SBAR Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Barrier Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SBAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Simplify Barrier Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Barrier Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,842,000.

Get Simplify Barrier Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Barrier Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SBAR opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. Simplify Barrier Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $26.95.

Simplify Barrier Income ETF Profile

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds – Simplify Barrier Income ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Simplify Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, it invests directly, through derivatives and through other funds in stocks of companies operating across consumer discretionary, communication services, consumer staples, energy, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate and utilities sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Barrier Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Barrier Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.