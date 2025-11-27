DNB Asset Management AS Has $239,000 Stock Position in Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $IMCR

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Immunocore by 392.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 72,355 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Immunocore in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Checkpoint Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore stock opened at $40.13 on Thursday. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $103.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.29 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 7.70%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David M. Berman sold 22,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $803,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Immunocore from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

