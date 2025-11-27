Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $74,944,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,812,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,730,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,362,000 after buying an additional 2,237,243 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,765,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,779,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 30.8%

DFIC opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

