CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares $QQQE

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQE. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of QQQE opened at $101.22 on Thursday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $75.07 and a 12 month high of $105.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.