Geron Corporation $GERN Position Boosted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,182 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Geron were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Geron during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Patient Square Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 357,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 250,752 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of Geron by 16.0% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 143,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,152,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,956,000 after acquiring an additional 584,444 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Geron from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.64.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 7.87. Geron Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $759.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Geron had a negative return on equity of 31.37% and a negative net margin of 53.52%.The firm had revenue of $47.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Geron Corporation will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

