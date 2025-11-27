DNB Asset Management AS Purchases Shares of 77,704 Surf Air Mobility Inc. $SRFM

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 77,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Separately, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Surf Air Mobility by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Surf Air Mobility alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Surf Air Mobility from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Surf Air Mobility Price Performance

Shares of SRFM stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.85. Surf Air Mobility Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $9.91.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.17 million during the quarter. Surf Air Mobility has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

About Surf Air Mobility

(Free Report)

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Surf Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surf Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.