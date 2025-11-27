DNB Asset Management AS Invests $363,000 in Kopin Corporation $KOPN

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 237,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 106.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,632 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kopin in the second quarter valued at $1,834,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kopin by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 322,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kopin alerts:

Kopin Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of KOPN opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 2.98. Kopin Corporation has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Kopin had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kopin Corporation will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Kopin from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kopin in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Kopin in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kopin

Kopin Profile

(Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.