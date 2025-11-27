Entropy Technologies LP Sells 7,200 Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. $WT

Entropy Technologies LP cut its stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 1st quarter worth about $35,582,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,266,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,061,000 after buying an additional 2,235,413 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the first quarter worth approximately $17,003,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree by 379.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 880,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 697,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the second quarter worth approximately $6,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WisdomTree

In related news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $137,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 998,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,995,004.38. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WT shares. Northland Securities set a $16.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded WisdomTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WisdomTree from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded WisdomTree from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

WisdomTree Stock Down 0.1%

WT stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

