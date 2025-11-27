Royal Bank Of Canada Raises Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $20.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LBRT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler set a $16.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.72. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 4.76%.The firm had revenue of $947.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

