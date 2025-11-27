Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Stock

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KRC. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kilroy Realty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $45.03. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 28.68%.The business had revenue of $279.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.180-4.240 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,746,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 168.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,562,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,539 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth $58,948,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,341,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,923,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,785,000 after purchasing an additional 827,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

