Entropy Technologies LP Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in Exp World Holdings, Inc. $EXPI

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Exp World were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Exp World by 32.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exp World by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exp World by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Baring Financial LLC increased its position in Exp World by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 455,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc lifted its stake in Exp World by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 14,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exp World

In other Exp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 497,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,843.80. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 117,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $1,410,835.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,731,114 shares in the company, valued at $321,842,612.56. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 147,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,135 over the last 90 days. 27.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exp World Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.83 and a beta of 2.04. Exp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Exp World had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Exp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exp World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Exp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Exp World in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded Exp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exp World currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Exp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

