Entropy Technologies LP Has $190,000 Position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation $DVAX

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 81.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 83,649 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 57.0% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 76,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,272,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DVAX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.09. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

