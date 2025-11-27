Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 2,600 Sonic Automotive, Inc. $SAH

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAH. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAH shares. Citigroup raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $62.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.59. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $89.62.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.41). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 0.86%.The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.08%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

