Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 33,051 Shares of SFL Corporation Ltd. $SFL

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its stake in SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 33,051 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in SFL were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SFL by 65.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SFL in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in SFL by 9.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SFL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SFL in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on SFL from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SFL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

SFL Stock Performance

NYSE SFL opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. SFL Corporation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $11.14.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $175.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.45 million. SFL had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.67%. SFL’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

SFL Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8,000.00%.

About SFL

(Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.