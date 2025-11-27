Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. $GRRR

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRRR. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Gorilla Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GRRR shares. Zacks Research downgraded Gorilla Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gorilla Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

GRRR stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.62 million, a P/E ratio of 48.11 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88.

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Gorilla Technology Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gorilla Technology Group Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

