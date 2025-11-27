Entropy Technologies LP Takes $214,000 Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,661 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 315.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $67.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,356.40, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.82 and a 52 week high of $97.43.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CoStar Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

