Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Position in Vita Coco Company, Inc. $COCO

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COCO. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vita Coco by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the second quarter worth $372,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,759,000 after buying an additional 28,448 shares during the period. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the second quarter valued at $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

COCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vita Coco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Vita Coco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vita Coco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Vita Coco stock opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.39. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.79 and a 52 week high of $53.98.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 11.35%.Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Vita Coco news, insider Es Charles Van sold 20,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 84,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,400. The trade was a 19.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $224,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,479,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,078,156. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,802,001 shares of company stock valued at $157,046,746 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

