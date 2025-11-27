Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,274,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,135 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $172,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 292.6% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 655.0% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.94. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $79.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3334 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

