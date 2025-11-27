NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,215,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $170,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 2,668.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on NiSource from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

In related news, EVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $345,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,983.11. This trade represents a 16.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. NiSource, Inc has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 14.15%.The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

