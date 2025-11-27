Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 132 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $159,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 25.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NVR by 5.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NVR by 0.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,566.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6,562.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9,300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7,582.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7,626.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.88 by $4.45. NVR had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 14.00%.The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $130.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVR. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,366.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, Director Michael J. Devito purchased 14 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7,068.05 per share, with a total value of $98,952.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 14 shares in the company, valued at $98,952.70. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

