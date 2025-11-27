Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in RB Global, Inc. $RBA

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,465,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $155,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in RB Global by 348.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of RB Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on RB Global from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $254,140.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Stein acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.26 per share, with a total value of $101,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,260. This represents a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at $97.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.68 and a 12-month high of $119.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. RB Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.46%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.33%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

