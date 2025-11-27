Insider Selling: Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Director Sells $8,515,000.00 in Stock

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) Director Michael Scott Cagney sold 250,000 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $8,515,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,128,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,753,501.58. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Scott Cagney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Figure Technology Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, November 20th, Michael Scott Cagney sold 500,000 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $18,110,000.00.

Figure Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIGR opened at $35.31 on Thursday. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.85.

Institutional Trading of Figure Technology Solutions

Figure Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:FIGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $156.03 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIGR. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $64,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIGR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Figure Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Figure Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Figure Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Figure Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIGR

Figure Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Figure Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figure Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.