Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) CTO Sells $4,625,280.00 in Stock

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $4,625,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 175,694 shares in the company, valued at $33,859,747.68. This trade represents a 12.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Brian Slowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,862,020.00.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $2,759,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $2,811,340.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.28, for a total transaction of $3,601,920.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $3,311,140.00.

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $207.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.43 and a 200 day moving average of $181.63. Reddit Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.75 and a twelve month high of $282.95. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.14.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $584.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.65 million. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Reddit from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Truist Financial set a $270.00 price objective on Reddit in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 880.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 94,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,000 after buying an additional 85,020 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Reddit by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,096,000 after acquiring an additional 944,847 shares during the period. Greycroft LP lifted its stake in Reddit by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Greycroft LP now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP boosted its holdings in Reddit by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

