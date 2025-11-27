Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells $50,613,053.65 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 308,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $50,613,053.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,082.08. This represents a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 39,136 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $6,115,000.00.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $165.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $395.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.70, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after buying an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $3,307,457,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,534,000 after buying an additional 1,213,529 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,957,000 after acquiring an additional 769,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

