Perestroika Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) Director Perestroika bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $6,030,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 96,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,231,073.88. This trade represents a 1.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of ($1,894.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Transocean had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

