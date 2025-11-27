Mizuho Cuts Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $146.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BNP Paribas cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.89.

MAA opened at $135.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $125.75 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day moving average of $143.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $554.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.39%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. purchased 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,770.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 320,391 shares in the company, valued at $41,445,779.76. This represents a 0.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 972.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

