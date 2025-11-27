Global Partners (GLP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Global Partners (NYSE: GLP):

11/25/2025 – Global Partners had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Global Partners had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Global Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/11/2025 – Global Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2025 – Global Partners was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2025 – Global Partners was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

10/8/2025 – Global Partners had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Global Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.755 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 144.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Partners

In related news, COO Mark Romaine sold 9,000 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $462,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 130,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,714,514.64. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.