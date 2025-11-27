Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,593,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,864,652,000 after purchasing an additional 188,472 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 19.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,793,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,170,000 after buying an additional 1,270,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $656,229,000 after buying an additional 184,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Northern Trust by 19.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,711,000 after buying an additional 558,287 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,013,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,245,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.46.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $131.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Corporation has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $135.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 11.99%.The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 27,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $3,535,234.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,183,169.41. The trade was a 36.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.57 per share, with a total value of $500,265.87. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,619.02. The trade was a 139.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

