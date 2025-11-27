Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 57,051 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $161,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,341,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,692,000 after buying an additional 173,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,687,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,977,000 after buying an additional 27,312 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,818,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,576,000 after acquiring an additional 827,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,454,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,464 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,255,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jake Schlicher sold 3,000 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total transaction of $700,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,741.52. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Michael Murphy sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.13, for a total value of $2,060,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 159,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,444,645.03. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,264 shares of company stock worth $6,853,349. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.75.

Ferguson Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:FERG opened at $253.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $256.93.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 35.21%.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

