Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. $TOST

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,300,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,084 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $146,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Toast by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Toast by 122.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 42,266 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 373.5% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 34,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE TOST opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.97 and a beta of 1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Toast had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 4.68%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Toast from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Toast from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Toast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $61,555.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 900,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,995,382.56. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,442 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $51,248.68. Following the transaction, the executive owned 71,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,408.96. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 49,759 shares of company stock worth $1,769,270 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

