Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 9,895 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 960,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $148,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGP Franklin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 323,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,683,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 25.3% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.5%

ATO opened at $175.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $136.05 and a 52 week high of $180.65.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $737.48 million for the quarter. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 53.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $175.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.56.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

