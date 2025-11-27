Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,196,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,045 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $151,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $504,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,240. This represents a 13.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $142.00 target price on Sun Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.42.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $128.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.86. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $137.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 42.58%.The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Communities has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.390 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.590-6.670 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.13%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

