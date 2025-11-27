Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,289,000 after purchasing an additional 27,555 shares during the period. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK opened at $301.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.83. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $310.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.