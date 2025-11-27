Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,617,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,798 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $180,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

PULS stock opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 0.01.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.