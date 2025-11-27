Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $154.04 Million Stake in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,283,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BXP were worth $154,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in BXP by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BXP during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of BXP by 67.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of BXP by 143.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in BXP by 24.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BXP

In related news, EVP John J. Stroman sold 16,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $1,215,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 13,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $970,947.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,191.82. The trade was a 59.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,396 shares of company stock worth $2,486,626. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BXP in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BXP from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BXP from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BXP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on BXP in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.26.

BXP Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $72.72 on Thursday. BXP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $84.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average of $70.55.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. BXP had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.The business had revenue of $871.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. BXP’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BXP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. BXP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -220.47%.

BXP Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

